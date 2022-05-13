Kenya: Team Captain Wandia Leads By Example to Retain Steeplechase Title in Deaflympics

Caxias Do Sul — Team Kenya captain Lucas Wandia lived up to his billing by retaining his men's 3000m Steeplechase title in a time of 9 Minutes, 19.27 Seconds at the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil.

His compatriot Peter Omari Kokobi settled for bronze after returning 9 Minutes, 30.13 Seconds behind Alexander Bley of Germany who settled for silver in 9 Minutes 25.86 Seconds as Jacob Kibet came a distant fifth in the race held at the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track in the Southern City of Caxias Do Sul on Friday morning.

"I want to thank coach Samuel Kibet for equipping me with tactics that made the race so easy. We had planned for a 1,2,3 finish but unfortunately one of us, Jacob Kibet, got injured and this made him to struggle in the race," Wandia said.

He added, "The competition was also easy for me because of the adequate training I had at the camp back in Nairobi that helped me to improve on my speed."

"We are also grateful for the government support as all our needs were met, making us to only focus on one thing, training for the championships alone," Wandia stated.

The Deaflympics record holder has been Team Kenya skipper for a decade now.

-Women's bronze-

Meanwhile, Ann Njoki Wangeci was over the moon for winning bronze in women's event.

She came third in the race, held on Friday morning (Kenyan time) at the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track, behind Sarah Elise Ruokonen of Finland and Emily Wilson of USA.

The medal was important to Wangeci since she was making her debut both in the race and the championships.

"I switched from walking race to steeplechase because the former is not offered in the Deaflympics.

"I'm happy to have won a medal in my first stint in the Games," Wangeci said.

"I'm hoping to win gold in the next edition of the championships.

"When I go back home, I'll do a lot of practice on the hurdle because jumping over the barrier is my greatest weakness," said Wangeci.

While Wangeci was basking in glory, her compatriot Sarah Wasike was nursing injury after falling from the hurdle during the competition.

Kenya on course to shatter her medal haul in the Games.

Kenya so far has bagged 14 medals in the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil.

The country is on the cusp of eclipsing the 16 medals realised in the last edition in Samsun, Turkey in 2017.

So far the 14 Kenya medals are as follows;

Gold

Men's Steeplechase-Lucas Wandia Wanjiru.

Men's 10000m-Simon Cherono Kibai.

Men's 1500m- Ian Wambui Kahinga.

Silver

4X4 Mix Relay.

Men's 10000m- Peter Toroitich.

Women's 10000m-Serah Wangari Kimani.

Women's 1500m- Sharon Jeptarus Bitok.

Bronze

Men's 10000m- David Kipkogei.

Women's 10000m- Grancy Kandagor.

Men's Javelin- Kelvin Kipkogei.

Women's 400m - Linet Fwamba Nanjala.

Men's Golf- Isaac Ogolla Makokha.

Men's Steeplechase- Peter Omari Kokobi.

Women's Steeplechase- Ann Njoki Wangeci.