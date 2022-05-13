Kenya: Speaker Muturi Seeks to Extend House Calendar By a Week

13 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Mombasa — Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi says he will be proposing to alter the sitting calendar of the House by one week.

Speaking during a media engagement workshop in Mombasa, Muturi said this will allow the Parliament to appear like it is working in synergy.

He noted that it was not right that the National Assembly which holds a critical mandate will be adjourning its sittings indefinitely while the Senate which only deals with county matters is left to continue sitting.

"I have proposed that we extend the National Assembly Calendar by a week, the quorum hitches notwithstanding, so that the two Houses can adjourn sine die at the same time," stated Muturi.

If Members of the National Assembly approve the proposal, then the House will adjourn indefinitely on June 16 not June 10 to pave the way for the general elections slated for August 9.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X