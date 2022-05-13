Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Now Say They Will Not Play FKF PL Tie Against Leopards on Saturday

13 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks have said they will not honor their next FKF Premier League match against AFC Leopards that had been scheduled for Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

"We would like to announce to our fans and followers that our team will not play our away game against AFC Leopards slated for Saturday May 14, 2022. We will inform you if or when league matches resume," a statement from Kariobangi Sharks read.

Sharks Chief Executive Officer Linda Ambiyo has told Capital Sports that the reason for their deciding not to honor the match circle around security.

"Football is planned way in advance. 48 hours to the match, no one has told us about anything in terms of security arrangements, officiating and plans for that match. This game is classed as a High Risk match and we can't just go there without being informed of any arrangements," Ambiyo said.

She added; "No one from the Committee has written to us in terms of match management and there has been no one to report to. Processes have to be followed in football."

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Friday afternoon announced the formation of a transitional committee to run the game, the Caretaker Committee's mandate having ended last Tuesday and a vacuum existed in two days.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X