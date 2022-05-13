South Africa: Deputy President to Engage Military Veterans

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, is expected to engage the North West provincial government and representatives of various military veterans associations.

"Through these direct consultations with Military Veterans Associations, government is able to assess the support and services received by the sector and their immediate families, such as the provision of educational assistance, decent housing, and access to land, job opportunities as well as entrepreneurial opportunities, amongst other things," the Presidency said on Thursday.

Saturday's meeting in Mafikeng will provide the necessary platform for the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans led by the Deputy President to assess progress achieved by both national and provincial governments in particular, in addressing the challenges faced by military veterans.

In pursuit of mechanisms to address the number of challenges raised by military veterans, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the Presidential Task Team. It is chaired by the Deputy President and includes Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation as well as the Minister and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

The Task Team seeks to coordinates efforts and accelerate the pace of finding lasting solutions to the challenges identified by military veterans.

"The Task Team has since developed a comprehensive approach to address the challenges through various interactions with the Military Veterans Associations, and also initiated strategic institutional capacities to provide adequate services on a sustainable basis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Furthermore, in execution of this critical mandate, the Task Team has already held successful consultations with the provinces of Limpopo, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, with the aim of assessing the existence, roles and structures of military veterans coordinating mechanisms," the Presidency said.

The Task Team has committed to and is already working with all spheres of government in accelerating the much-needed services to military veterans.

It is also addressing other critical issues such as the legislative review of specific provisions in the current Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011; socio-economic support; pensions and benefits; verification, database cleansing and enhancement to ensure that bona fide military veterans are registered on the Department of Military Veterans database.