South Africa: SA Records 8,920 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa on Thursday recorded 8 920 new COVID-19, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Representing a 23.1% positivity rate, the figure brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 871 085.

In the 24-hours, the National Department of Health confirmed 21 COVID-19 related deaths.

"Of these, eight deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 630 to date," said the NICD.

To date, 24 804 199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

A provincial breakdown of the statistics reveals that the majority of new cases on Thursday were from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (22%).

"Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today's new cases," said the Institute.

The 23.1% proportion of positive cases was lower than Wednesday's 25.3%.

"The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (25.1%)," read the statement.

On hospital admissions, the Institute said there had been an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.