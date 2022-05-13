South Africa: SA Records 8,920 New Covid-19 Cases

13 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa on Thursday recorded 8 920 new COVID-19, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Representing a 23.1% positivity rate, the figure brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 871 085.

In the 24-hours, the National Department of Health confirmed 21 COVID-19 related deaths.

"Of these, eight deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 630 to date," said the NICD.

To date, 24 804 199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

A provincial breakdown of the statistics reveals that the majority of new cases on Thursday were from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (22%).

"Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today's new cases," said the Institute.

The 23.1% proportion of positive cases was lower than Wednesday's 25.3%.

"The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is lower than yesterday (25.1%)," read the statement.

On hospital admissions, the Institute said there had been an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X