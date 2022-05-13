Somalia: U.S. Officials Visit Somaliland for Talks With Regional Leader Muse Bihi

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, along with The Honorable Larry E. André, Jr., U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, met with Muse Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland, in Hargeisa, Somalia, May 12, 2022.

The leaders discussed expanded and enriched partnership with Somaliland, as with the Federal Member States, consistent with the U.S. "single Somalia" policy and in line with Somalia's constitution. Following the meeting in Hargeisa, André and Townsend traveled to Berbera to view an airfield that U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assessed last summer.

That assessment and this visit are a part of routine efforts to assess potential operating locations to be able to prepare for contingencies, exercise readiness or adjust force posture as needed.