Somalia: Heavy Fighting Flares in Galmudug State Capital

13 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Fighting intensified in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, between the government forces and Ahlu Sunna forces who attacked the town.

The fighting is reported to be taking place in parts of the city, and witnesses said that different types of weapons are being used by both sides.

The sources added that the government forces of Gorgor and Haram'ad have joined the fighting, who want to oust the Ahlu Sunna forces from the town.

The latest reports from Dhusamareb confirm that several people were killed in the battle.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X