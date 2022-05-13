Somalia: Heavy Fighting Flares in Galmudug State Capital

Fighting intensified in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, between the government forces and Ahlu Sunna forces who attacked the town.

The fighting is reported to be taking place in parts of the city, and witnesses said that different types of weapons are being used by both sides.

The sources added that the government forces of Gorgor and Haram'ad have joined the fighting, who want to oust the Ahlu Sunna forces from the town.

The latest reports from Dhusamareb confirm that several people were killed in the battle.