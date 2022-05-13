Liberia: River Gee Lawmaker Welcomes 400 Solar Lights From Weah

The Chairman of the River Gee County Legislative Caucus Representative Francis Saidy Dopoh thanks President George Weah for the provision of about 400 solar lights to the county.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, May 12, 2022, Rep. Dopoh recalled that in February 2021, President Weah during his Presidential tour promised the people of River Gee that government is committed to the construction of 200 housing units and construction of a Presidential lodge for the county.

Dopoh adds that the President also promised to construct vocational and technical training institutes (that are already being enacted by law), construction of the Kanweakan City Hall, and the construction of the Fish Town city hall, respectively.

"President Weah also committed to the provision of solar lights for River Gee County and today he has fulfilled his promise, and this is the beginning of the fulfillment of the promises that were made to the people of River Gee County", he notes.

He says as chairman of the Caucus, he has been engaging the government and the President's office for the fulfillment of those promises but calls on the Office of the President to do all in ensuring that the people of River County see the construction of those buildings as promised.

The River Gee district#3 Representative continues that the people of River Gee are inclined to believe that when these things are done, they could also feel being part of this government, as they are the nucleus of the Southeast, should be given attention.

At the same time Rep. Dopoh is calling the President's attention to the bad road condition in the county.

"We are also happy that bid rounds are going on for some construction and we want to urge the Ministry of Public Works to focus on critical areas while we wait for future pavement of the road", he adds.