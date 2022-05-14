Nigeria: Protesting Sokoto Youths Demand Release of Suspects Arrested Over Deborah's Killing - Tambuwal Declares Curfew

14 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efe Onodjae

There is fear in Sokoto metropolis as protesters in their hundreds trooped into the streets today to express their dissatisfaction over the detention of some Muslims in connection with Deborah Samuel's killing.

Major streets such as Ahmadu Bello Way, Kano Road, where banks are located and Emir Yahaya Road, in the early hours of the day, were deserted with business places and shops closed.

Attempts by the protesters to attack the Palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, were resisted by security men on the ground.

Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, was stoned to death and then burnt by her colleagues over alleged blasphemy.

Curfew

In reaction to the unrest, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state declared a 24-hour curfew to restore law and order.

The governor, in a press statement, said because of the Shehu Shagari College of Education incident, and the current developments in Sokoto metropolis, he has declared a 24-hour curfew to stop further escalations.

