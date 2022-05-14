Kenya: DP Ruto to Unveil His Running Mate Today

14 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto is set to unveil his candidate today.

Sources in his campaign team say the announcement will be made anytime this morning, with speculations already in town that it is Tharaka Nithi Senator Professor Kithure Kindiki.

"The announcement will be made today by the Deputy President himself," an official in his office said.

His main competitor in the August election, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is expected to unveil his running mate on Monday ahead of the Tuesday deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Unlike Ruto who kept his cards closer to his chest, Odinga set up a team of eminent persons who interviewed 11 candidates at a Nairobi hotel before presenting three names to him to choose.

Sources say the three include Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X