Kenya: All Eyes On Raila and Ruto As Running Mate Deadline Draws Closer

14 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — All eyes are on all presidential candidates to name their running mates before the Tuesday deadline.

Officials in the campaign secretariat of Deputy President William Ruto who is vyinbg under Kenya Kwanza have indicated that he is expected to name his running mate Saturday, with speculations rife that it he is settling for Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Ruto's main competitor Raila Odinga, who is vying under Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance is also set to unveil his running mate on Sunday.

Raila received three names from a panel of eminent persons on Friday, which sources say include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Odinga's allies have intimated that he will unveil his running mate on Sunday at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, where the Azimio One Kenya coalition is set to hold a mega rally.

"I wish to invite all Nairobians in a major rally on 15th May 2022 on Sunday that will be held at famous Kamukunji Grounds our beloved the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya Raila Odinga will be the main speaker," Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman George Aladwa said.

On Saturday, Usawa Party presidential candidate Governor Mwangi Wa Iria of Murang'a nominated Alfayo Onyambu from Kisii to be his running mate.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X