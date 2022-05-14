Nigeria: Train Attack - Terrorists Release Pregnant Woman in Captivity

14 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists who kidnapped passengers of the ill fated AK9 train on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, have reportedly released one of the pregnant women in their captivity.

She and others were kidnapped on the 28th of March, 2022.

In a video featuring the woman which was on social media, the woman who wore a black Muslim attire (Abaya) was freed on compassionate ground.

The woman who was filmed putting on a face mask, appealed to the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists.

" It's becoming very important because of the uncertainty surrounding the plight of others who are still in the terrorists den.

"The terrorists are taking care of us, they feed us well and give us our medication," she said.

