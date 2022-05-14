Somalia: Capital Will Be Placed Under Curfew From Tonight - Police

Mogadishu — The spokesman of the Somali Police Force, Abdifatah Aden Hassan announced today that a curfew has been imposed in Mogadishu ahead of the election.

The spokesman told reporters on Saturday that the curfew will begin at 9:00 pm tonight, and will continue until early Monday morning.

The Police spokesman called on the Somali people to abide by the curfew.

"There is a curfew from tonight until 3 pm to 6 am on Monday," said Abdifatah.

The presidential election will take place on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Afisyoni tent.