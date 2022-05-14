Somalia: Capital Will Be Placed Under Curfew From Tonight - Police

14 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The spokesman of the Somali Police Force, Abdifatah Aden Hassan announced today that a curfew has been imposed in Mogadishu ahead of the election.

The spokesman told reporters on Saturday that the curfew will begin at 9:00 pm tonight, and will continue until early Monday morning.

The Police spokesman called on the Somali people to abide by the curfew.

"There is a curfew from tonight until 3 pm to 6 am on Monday," said Abdifatah.

The presidential election will take place on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Afisyoni tent.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X