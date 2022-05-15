Zambia: BoZ Sounds Alarm On Cyber Security Threat

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has issued an alert to the financial sector urging it to be vigilant on cyber security threat after it experienced a partial disruption to some of its Information Communication Technology (ICT) applications.

BoZ assistant director-communications Besnat Mwanza said in a statement yesterday that the central bank on May 9, 2022 experienced a partial disruption on its ICT applications which affected some systems such as the Bureau De Change monitoring system and the website which emanated from a cyber security incident.

"We urge all stakeholders, particularly those in the financial sector, to be vigilant as this incident may not be isolated," she said.

Ms Mwanza, however, said that the affected systems had been fully restored.