Kenya: Rigathi Gachagua Is Ruto's Running Mate

15 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has nominated Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to be his running mate in the August presidential election.

Ruto made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, after Saturday's meeting that went late into the night.

"I nominate my good friend Rigathi Gachagua to be my running mate in the August 9, 2022 presidential election," Ruto told a news conference on Sunday.

Ruto said he chose Gachagua from other worthy candidates who made it to shortlist among them Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Murang'a Women Representative Alice Wahome and Speaker Justin Muturi.

In accepting the nomination, Gachagua said, "this is the biggest day in my life and I trully thank you our Deputy President for the trust and confidence you have bestowed in me."

And he pledged that, "he will not let Kenyans and the Hustler nation down."

During the Sunday press conference, Ruto said he will sign an Executive Order during his first days in office, if he wins the election, to give his deputy formal responsibilities which include cordination of Cabinet activities.

