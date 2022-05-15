Tunisia: A Few Thousand Protesters Rally in Tunis Against President Kais Saied

Tunis — A few thousand supporters of the Ennahda party, "Citizens against the coup" movement, the "National Salvation Front" and several other political parties rallied Sunday at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital, against President Kais Saied, demanding his removal by waving the slogan "Go out."

The demonstrators, who rallied in front of the Municipal Theater of Tunis, denounced the exceptional measures and decisions taken by President Said since July 25, 2021.

These measures threaten to drive the country into authoritarian rule, have undermined legitimacy and violated the Constitution, according to them

Opponents of President Kais Saied's policies also chanted slogans calling for his departure.

Tight security measures were taken and many security formations were deployed to control the entrances and exits of Habib Bourguiba Avenue and ensure the entry of protesters is organised with neither clashes, nor problems.

Jawhar Ben Mbarek, coordinator of the movement "Citizens against the coup" said in a statement to TAP Sunday's demonstration is "one in a series of movements that have been organised since September 2021 against the coup measures taken by the President of the Republic."

He said "Saied has contributed, through his unilateral measures, to heightening violence in society through his violent, tense and divisive discourse," noting that the current situation in the country is marked by a suffocating economic and financial crisis, involving poverty, marginalisation, unemployment and lack of basic commodities."

Mbarek held the President of the Republic responsible for the difficulties faced by the Tunisian people, as evidenced, according to him, the regression of most economic and financial indicators, considering that the process initiated by Kais Saied and all the steps and decisions he has taken are "unacceptable.

For his part, Ajmi Lourimi, leader of Ennahdha, one of the parties that called for massive participation in this event said President Kais Saied has contributed with the exceptional measures he has taken to isolating the country and himself and worsened the country's crisis, impacting considerably on the daily lives of Tunisians.

Minister of the Interior Taoufik Charfeddine inspected the various security formations deployed at Avenue Bourguiba without giving a statement to the media.