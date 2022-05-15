Nigeria Has Potential to Be World's Biggest Economy, Says Bauchi Gov

Jos — Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed yesterday said Nigeria had the potential to become the world's biggest economy if properly developed.

Mohammed made the remark in Jos, the Plateau capital, while declaring his intention to contest for president on the platform of the PDP and soliciting for the votes of delegates in the state.

The governor acknowledged that Nigeria "is blessed with rich natural and human resources that are yet to be fully tapped."

The presidential hopeful said that Nigeria needed someone that could take it on the challenging journey "to restore its status among the comity of nations.

"You are in charge of your destiny as delegates because you know all of us and our capacities.

"Nigeria has surrendered its sovereignty to foreign countries in the name of borrowing, we need someone that can rescue our sovereignty.

"We use almost all that we generate in NNPC to settle foreign debts," he said.

Mohammed, a former FCT minister, said that he had defeated incumbent governors more than once, adding that he had the capacity to win if given the mandate as PDP flag bearer.

The presidential aspirant said that he would secure and boost the country's image in the comity of nations.

According to him, my experience as an administrator, senator and minister has exposed him to different nationalities from whom he has benefited a lot and intends to use it to the nation's advantage.

He added that he had trustworthy friends all across the country and would work with intelligent people who would assist him in transforming Nigeria.

Mohammed described himself as a detribalised Nigerian, saying PDP had qualified aspirants that could provide leadership for Nigeria.

He said: "I will support whoever emerges as the party's candidate if I do not clinch the ticket. Don't give your mandate to someone that will be lamenting instead of winning the election for PDP."

The Chairman of Plateau PDP, Mr. Chris Hassan described Mohammed as a good neighbour.

Hassan said that as delegates, they would assess all the aspirants with a view to picking one that was most suitable for the country.