South Africa: Stage 3 Load Shedding Starting This Week

15 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

Proving their point, Eskom has announced load shedding until they have at least an additional 4,000MW of generation capacity to allow them the space to take some of their units off for planned maintenance.

"The risk of load shedding, unfortunately, remains," warned Jan Oberholzer, Eskom group chief operating officer at a state of the system briefing last Wednesday.

Proving their point, Eskom announced on Sunday, 15 May, that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented tonight (from 5pm to 10pm), and escalate to Stage 3 on Monday and Tuesday evening at the same time, due to a continued loss of generating capacity.

Stage 2 will then continue for the rest of the week.

At the system update, along with CEO André de Ruyter, Oberholzer continually emphasised that the power utility is in urgent need of 4,000 to 6,000MW of additional generation capacity to allow them the space to take some of their units off for planned maintenance.

And until this capacity is met, the risk of load shedding remains.

#PowerAlert1

Due to a continued loss of generating

capacity, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 17:00 - 22:00 tonight, and Stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday...

