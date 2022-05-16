Nigeria: Saraki Unveils Plan to Restructure Nigeria If Elected

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki yesterday promised that he would restructure Nigeria, if elected president in 2023.

Saraki, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), added that he would make health services free for all Nigerians.

He gave this assurance at a meeting with the delegates of the party in Benin City, Edo State yesterday.

He said he was in Edo State to seek the support of the delegates to rescue Nigeria, insisting that the 2023 election "is one the country can not afford to miss."

He said: "I am here to seek your support to rescue Nigeria. The 2023 election is an election we can not afford to toy with.There are strong nations, weak nations and failed nations.

"In 2015, Nigeria was described as a weak nation. We have to rescue ourselves so that we do not become a failed nation. We need a president that understands the issues. We need a president that knows what to do to make the nation work again.

The level of unemployment is 50 percent among the youths. 80 percent of our earnings are used to service loans. Nigeria needs somebody that has the capacity, the skills to rescue Nigeria.

"When I was governor in Kwara State, we made some investment in health, education, and agriculture. The model is still being used today. If I have the chance, I will replicate it in Nigeria," he promised.

Saraki, also, promised "to restructure Nigeria, but we need a strong leader to restructure Nigeria. You can not restructure Nigeria by executive order. You can restructure Nigeria by legislative order.

"I am the person that has the experience, who has been the head of the National Assembly. Some of my colleagues are here. During my days as the president of the Senate, there was nothing the executive did not do to undermine the integrity of the National Assembly, but we stood our grounds.

"Some of my colleagues are here campaigning for me, because I am a team player. When I become the president, we shall work together," Saraki said with assurance.

In response to Saraki's aspiration, the Chairman of Edo PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi said Nigeria needs a man with the courage like Saraki to move the country out of the present economic and security challenges.

Aziegbemi added that the state delegates are in support of Saraki's aspirations.