Nigeria: Burna Boy Drops New Single, "Last Last",As Davido Unveils "Stand Strong"

Grammy award winning Nigerian music star Burna Boy, has released his new single titled titled 'Last Last'. The song samples American artist Toni Braxton's 2000 single 'He Wasn't Man Enough'. The African Giant first performed 'Last Last' during his Maddison Square Garden show on 28 April, announcing that the song is taken from his upcoming album Love, Damini, due on 2 July.

Not to be outdone by his compatriot,Davido also released a new song titled 'Stand Strong'.The song features The Samples Choir, best known for performing with Kanye West during his Sunday Service sessions. Also taken off Davido's next collection, the song preaches resilience in the face of adversity.

Davido teased the song on social media on Wednesday, explaining that its "conception has been different." He added: "I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one is for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I've experienced over the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But have you really? For the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world."

For Mavin Records, the just-released 'Overdose' kicks off a series of events commemorating the label's 10-year anniversary. Produced by label head Don Jazzy, 'Overdose' features a number of artists on the Mavin roster, including Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, and Boy Spyce. The song also heralds a compilation LP marking the record company's decade-long stay in Nigerian pop.

Other songs by Nigerian acts released today are Zinoleesky with the Niphkey-produced 'Loving You' and DJ Spinall's 'Palazzo' featuring Asake.