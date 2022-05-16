Nigeria: Burna Boy Drops New Single, "Last Last",As Davido Unveils "Stand Strong"

15 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Grammy award winning Nigerian music star Burna Boy, has released his new single titled titled 'Last Last'. The song samples American artist Toni Braxton's 2000 single 'He Wasn't Man Enough'. The African Giant first performed 'Last Last' during his Maddison Square Garden show on 28 April, announcing that the song is taken from his upcoming album Love, Damini, due on 2 July.

Not to be outdone by his compatriot,Davido also released a new song titled 'Stand Strong'.The song features The Samples Choir, best known for performing with Kanye West during his Sunday Service sessions. Also taken off Davido's next collection, the song preaches resilience in the face of adversity.

Davido teased the song on social media on Wednesday, explaining that its "conception has been different." He added: "I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one is for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I've experienced over the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But have you really? For the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world."

For Mavin Records, the just-released 'Overdose' kicks off a series of events commemorating the label's 10-year anniversary. Produced by label head Don Jazzy, 'Overdose' features a number of artists on the Mavin roster, including Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, and Boy Spyce. The song also heralds a compilation LP marking the record company's decade-long stay in Nigerian pop.

Other songs by Nigerian acts released today are Zinoleesky with the Niphkey-produced 'Loving You' and DJ Spinall's 'Palazzo' featuring Asake.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X