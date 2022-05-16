Kenya: Sakaja to Prioritise Water Connectivity If Elected Nairobi Governor

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor candidate on a Kenya Kwanza Alliance ticket Johnson Sakaja has said the expansion of water connectivity in Nairobi's residential estates will be one of the key pillars of his administration.

Sakaja said his government will dedicate enough resources to connect more homes to clean piped water, particularly in the Eastern part of Nairobi that has seen rapid growth over the last few decades.

"We need to put at least Sh3 billion for water piping and sewage system expansion in Eastlands. The rest of the areas too are badly in need of expansion of these services," said Sakaja who, according to all opinion polls so far released is leading against his competitor Polycarp Igathe.

He was speaking in Kayole today after attending a service at PCEA Kayole Parish. The service was also a licensing ceremony for James Mwaniki Njeru.

Access to clean piped water has consistently ranked among the top four needs of Nairobi residents. The other two are employment, the cost of living and security.

Responsibility for expansion of water infrastructure in the city has been placed on the Athi Water Works Development Agency, formerly called Athi Water Board. Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company which is wholly owned by Nairobi City County Government has the responsibility of distributing and charging for water.

Sakaja said with the mandate of city residents he will ensure all government agencies in charge of water are aligned towards filling the gap of piped water that is experienced in many parts of Nairobi.

The Senator said many Nairobians were happy with his plan for a school feeding programme to provide free lunch for all public primary school children.

"I have already received immense positive feedback and we must implement this pleddge. There are many children who cannot concentrate in class because they are learning on empty stomachs. The programme will help on retention of children in school and ensure a higher transition rate to secondary school," he said.

Last week, Deputy President William Ruto accompanied Sakaja to Mukarara Primary School in Dagoretti South where an organization, Food 4 Education, has constructed a central kitchen, where food for 15 schools in the vicinity is cooked and dispatched.

The DP endorsed Sakaja's plan to expand the project to the rest of Nairobi using the already tried and tested model. Under the programme, parents pay 15 shillings and their children receive a balanced meal. Many of the children take home the food they don't finish to share with their siblings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I understand the needs of the children and the youth of Nairobi. I was born in Ngara and went through many challenges too. The only difference between me and the millions of other youth in Nairobi is that I got an opportunity. We need to create opportunities for others too," he said.

Sakaja on Friday accompanied the DP on a tour or Kasarani area where they announced a plan to build 20 new markets in Nairobi. They promised the residents of Mwiki that one of the markets will be situated in their area.

"We need to provide markets with lights, toilets, water and modern facilities for people's dignity," Ruto said. "If we can spend billions bailing out Kenya Airways every year, what if we put those billions to support small businesses? If KQ is a business, who says mama mboga's is not a business?"