Kenya: Mathira Breaks Into Song and Dance After Gachagua's DP Nomination

15 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Karatina — Supporters of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) broke into song and dance to celebrate the nomination of their Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua to deputise William Ruto in the August 9 presidential election.

"We are very happy that Ruto has chosen Gachagua," one supporter who identified herself as Martha Wanjiru said, "this is a formidable team now and I am sure they will win."

Wahome Wa'Matinga, a senate candidate in Nyeri who also worked as a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Chairman for Gachagua said the nomination is big news to the region.

"We were worried yesterday, but now we are very happy that it is Gachagua," he said.

The celebrations followed Saturday protests when word went round that Gachagua had been dropped in favour of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X