Rwanda: Musengamana Installed as Bishop of Byumba Diocese

Members of the clergy, top government officials and thousands of Catholic faithful, on Saturday, May 14, gathered at Byumba Stadium in Gicumbi district to witness the installation of Papias Musengamana, the new bishop of Byumba Dioocese.

The third Bishop of Byumba Diocese Musengamana was appointed to that position by Pope Francis on February 28 replacing Bishop Servilien Nzakamwita who has retired.

The 79 years old Bishop Nzakamwita has led Byumba Diocese since 1996 which consists of five parishes.

The colorful ceremony was presided over by Cardinal Antoine Kambanda assisted by Bishop Nzakamwita and Bishop Philip Rukamba among others.

The Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, who was the chief guest, commended the role of the Catholic community in helping the government achieve goals through various sectors and promoting the welfare of Rwandans.

Ngirente also commended the outgoing Bishop Nzakamwita for his contribution in the diocese over the last 26 years.

He highlighted some of Nzakamwita's achievements such as contributing to education, strengthening the youth, health, and families as well as restoring hearts among others.

"In the government, we knew him as a friend of the youth and together with other institutions, he played a significant role in health, for instance, his contribution at Kiziguro Hospital and also build the nation through family development," he said

As Nzakamwita retires we believe that the new bishop will proceed with what has been achieved and the government will support it, he added.

Ngirente urged Musengamana to keep on looking after youth to tackle various issues such as street kids, drug issues, and education in general among others.

Before his elevation to bishop, Musengamana worked as the Rector of Nyakibanda Major Seminary located in Huye District, a position he held for four years.

Bishop Musengamana who was also celebrating 25 years of his ordination as priest thanked God and the Pope for the new role, and pledged to do his best to serve with distinction.

In addition, he also shared gratitude toward everyone who supported him including his family, all priests and bishops, and the Catholic Church community in general as well as the government among others.

He commended the former bishop for conducting a strong ministry in the Byumba Diocese arguing that he started in tough times after the Genocide against Tutsi in 1994 but he made a huge contribution to achieving more and he promised to support him in his retirement where he's going to join minor seminary of Rwesero.

"To the clergy of Byumba Diocese, I promise to love and support you and to the Byumba Diocese Christians I sure to collaborate and pray for you' he said.

He pointed out that he will keep on working toward the development of the diocese, especially the family development program and restoration of heart among others.

In his farewell speech, Nzakamwita recalled the difficult circumstances in which he started, saying that when he was installed, the diocese had three priests, and the frock was wallowing in poverty.

He said that the primary focus of his ministry was on the restoration of the heart, reconciliation, and helping those in need, especially in orphanages, widows and the survivors.

He pointed out that that programme helped him to get awarded the 'Umurinzi w'igihango' national medal for which he commended government.

Commenting on awaiting tasks for the new bishop he talked about a major project dubbed 'Centre Imbabazi' that aimed to provide the training on unity, restoration of heart, and reconciliation and requested the diocese to help him to accomplish that program among others.

The event was also attended by different bishops from the region and beyond, including the Popal Nuncio to Rwanda and senior government officials among others.