Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Face Espérance De Tunis in Africa Champs Semis

15 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gisagara Volleyball Club will play against Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis in the semifinals of the African Volleyball Championships that take place today at 7pm in Tunis, the Tunisian capital.

The Rwandan club reached the last four after beating Club Olympique de Kelibia, another Tunisian club on Saturday.

"It is great to be in the semi-finals, but we still have a lot of work to do tonight. We need to improve our game if we are to achieve our mission here - to win the title," said Fidele Nyirimana, the coach of Gisagara VS in an interview with Times Sport on Sunday afternoon.

Reigning champions Esperance de Tunis defeated FAP 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-16) to reach the semifinals.

Esperance are two games away from defending the title they won in 2021 at home.

In another semifinal tie, Egypt's Al Ahly will face Cameroon's Port Douala at 5pm.

Today

Semi-finals

Al Ahly Vs Port Douala 5pm

Gisagara Vs Esperance de Tunis 7pm

