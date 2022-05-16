South Africa: Trevor Stuurman Brings it Home for His First South African Solo Exhibition

Art curator Botho Project Space today announced its latest offering, A Place Called Home, showcasing the works of award-winning contemporary visual artist Trevor Stuurman. The much-anticipated first solo exhibition by Trevor Stuurman will officially open on the 20th of May (Opening on the 19 th of May) and will run until the 19th of June 2022 in Johannesburg.

A Place Called Home is where Trevor Stuurman's story and journey come alive. He places himself within the exhibition by personifying various themes and installations, all created to live throughout the home that is created by Botho Project Space, with furniture and homeware from Weylandts. Home is the foundation of Stuurman's life, constantly choosing to create his understanding of the world he sees through his own familiarity.

A Place Called Home is a celebration that aims to continue a fractured yet existing conversation: to make the table longer and wider, making space for more people to come together and ultimately to build a culture of community, reminding us that home is a place of belonging.

Narrated through the lens of Trevor Stuurman, the exhibition is an expression of 'home', a concept very close to his heart. Evoking the nostalgic feeling of a loved one waking you up at the first light of dawn, dipping into a warm bath, scrubbing the weekend away and stepping out in your Sunday best.

Set in a home in Parktown West, the idea behind the exhibition is to re-create a space where people relive their own Sundays at home, the special memories and moments that make these days sacred in any South African home.

Stuurman has collaborated with leading furniture and homeware retailer Weylandts to infuse the exhibition with authentic design, using many of the same pieces the artist has in his own home.

Says Weylandts Founder Chris Weylandt of the collaboration: "As a lifestyle brand, we recognise the importance of storytelling. We understand that humans are shaped by their environments, so we encourage people to celebrate their personal style and tell their story when creating their home sanctuaries. The rich narratives that come from this deserve to be shared. Our collaboration with Trevor Stuurman allows us to celebrate his unique style, while demonstrating how design can influence the way we live."

"Home is more than just four walls," continues Weylandt. "A house becomes a home as spaces are navigated, emotions are felt and personal style is expressed. The home is therefore the perfect blank canvas for life's stories to emerge."

Born in Kimberley, Trevor Stuurman unpacks how the home he was born into is a theme that translates into everything he creates and filters into the spaces he occupies. His eye is attracted to things that resemble, and ultimately encompass the feeling of home.

"Home is the place where we surrender to our vulnerability. A space meant for people to be moulded and ultimately thrive in. It's where humans discover their own version of comfort, solace and meaning. Home is a place where one is known. Home is also the centre point that allows us to navigate the world," affirms Trevor Stuurman.

With a true reflection of home and all it has to offer, bespoke experiences themed SUNDAY BEST will be produced to run alongside the month-long exhibition. Combining art, music and food, the experiences will take place every Sunday and will include a series of curated dining experiences by a selection of top South African chefs, paired with local musicians who will serenade guests. Attendees get to dress in their SUNDAY BEST, gather around the table with their loved ones and enjoy amazing conversation, food and music.

Guests are invited to celebrate A Place Called Home with Trevor Stuurman

A PLACE CALLED HOME EXHIBITION by Trevor Stuurman

DATE: 20 May – 19 June (runs Tues – Sat)

TIME: 11am – 5pm (Weekdays) and 10am – 5pm (Saturdays)

ADDRESS: 26 Rhodes Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193

PRICE: R50.00 via Plankton.moi