Rwanda: Activist Ntwari on What It Takes to Mobilise the Youth Around a Cause

Young people are often told to take charge of bettering the future and developing their communities. However, only a few step up to be role models and inspire fellow youth to contribute to the well-being of their communities as well as lead others down the same leadership path.

The New Times' Jade Natacha Iriza caught up with Christian Ntwari also known as Intwari ya Gasana, an activist dedicated his youthful self to serving and impacting others through popular 'Our Past Initiative' for insights of how the youth can direct their energy towards doing good for the country. He is also known by the names of Inkotanyi Cyane and The Manager.

Excerpts:

How did you get yourself these names first of all?

I was born a few days after the first attack of RPA, in 1990 and my dad was planning to join the army. He named me 'Intwari' (a hero) so that if he doesn't come back to us alive, I would know it was an act of bravery and he also wanted me to be as brave. His name is Gasana so I called myself Intwari ya Gasana.

'Inkotanyi Cyane' came from my love for Inkotanyi. It may be hard to achieve what they have achieved but I appreciate what they have done and so I have decided to keep their name and memory alive.

'The Manager' nickname comes from when we started 'Our Past Initiative' in 2009. After graduating from high school, we started a dance group called Sick City Entertainment but dancing was not my thing.

So I was in charge of all the planning and operations of the team. I was also the manager of the Espoir Basketball team. So everybody started calling me that up to now.

You are mostly known for Our Past Initiative founded in 2012. Take us through your journey...

At first it was just an idea from Sick City Entertainment. We wanted to start something to help us and fellow young people understand our history, and get involved in the building process of our country. We thought we would start by supporting vulnerable genocide survivors. We also wanted to encourage parents to talk to their children about the history of Rwanda.

This year marks 11 years doing that and we have come from 300 people attending Our Past annual commemoration event to 2,400 people this year. Last year we had 21,000 people in attendance online.

We have worked with different villages, by renovating genocide survivors' houses, modern kitchens and toilets, facilitate access to clean water, providing health insurance, solar electricity and so on.

The first three years we worked with Ikizere village for genocide survivors in Ntarama Sector in 2015-2020, and in 2021-2022, in Ngeruka village inhabited by Rwandans who were forced out of Tanzania in 2012. We conclude a project by funding their small businesses to foster independence.

What were the most trying challenges in your journey?

The major challenge has been lack of enough financial resources. Between 2015 and 2020, 78 percent of funds collected were from the youth. It is not that they don't want to help, they just don't pay much attention to it.

Also, it has been hard to count on elders in terms of financial support or guidance, some of them dismiss young people's projects.

What have been the most rewarding moments?

Despite all the challenges, coming from 300 people to 2400 people is a huge milestone for us and the feedback we mostly get from young people is very much encouraging. Also those we inspire and learn from Our Past Initiative makes every struggle worth it.

Why didn't you give up?

Because it would have meant giving up on the genocide survivors we had promised to help. It would have been giving up on young people who were doing everything to make it work. It was hard but giving up was not an option. The key was to remind ourselves why we started in the first place.

Offer tips to other young person who want to make an impact as well

First of all, there is no small help. Start small, it is okay. We started when we were less than 20 people. Now we have more than 300 members. Secondly, young people have time, it is just a matter of priority.

Start by putting it in your schedule however busy you may be and then put it in action. I'm sure the idea will grow despite barriers. Even when you need financial support, you will first have an idea to call investors for.

Also, don't get so attached to people you help. Do your job and go. Otherwise you will be compromised when you start getting too emotional. You can't solve all problems, do your part and move on.

Any message to those who do not take it upon themselves to better the society?

It may not be that they don't want to but that they don't know where to start from. So, educate yourself about our country, Rwanda, its agenda, its history, the genocide against Tutsi, or just small problems in our communities, you will surely identify a gap and maybe act on it.