Rwanda: Rubavu - MPs Caution Over High Birth Rate

Members of the Lower Chamber of Parliament have expressed concern over the high birth rate that is prevalent in Rubavu District, saying that this undermined national development.

This was raised in a two-day outreach where the lawmakers were assessing how health-related services are being delivered to mother, child and adolescents.

Early pregnancies, family planning, malnutrition and stunting were some of the sticking issues that were discussed.

High Fertility

High fertility, presently by 6.1, is amongst the key challenges presented to MPs which the district is experiencing, leading to malnutrition and stunting.

This is significantly higher than the national average, which is currently at 3.99 according to 2019 figures.

MP Christine Muhongayire was concerned about this figure, saying that of more concern is that people living in poverty account for the biggest number of children.

"Vulnerable families are the ones with a high birth rate. Something urgently need to be done because already, there is a lot of pressure on our land," she said.

She urged district officials, school and health directors at the district among others to step up the sensitization of the residents about family planning.

"The government cannot fight this problem alone. Parents need to step in, as well."

Stunting

Speaking about stunting where1 Rubavu stands at 40.2%, MP Speciose Ayinkamiye who was team leader noted that the district is among those with the highest prevalence rate, similar to its neighbours Ngororero and Nyabihu.

"We shouldn't be having stunting in Rubavu district since the district is endowed with highly productive soils and natural resources. Everything that is needed to have well-nourished child is grown here, and there is no issue of food security," she said.

"I was told that there are a lot of fish in Lake Kivu including 'Isambaza', there is also vegetable. It is therefore absurd there are cases of stunting here."

Rubavu District Mayor, Ildephonse Kambogo commenting on the stunting issues said that though they are putting more efforts in addressing the problem, a lot of families are not aware how to feed their children.

Rubavu district is among the districts which borders Republic Democratic of Congo (DRC) where thousands of people every day cross the border in order to put food on the table.

Officials attribute this new focus on trade that has let parents paying little attention to their children, leading to stunting.

"There are many women engaged in cross border trade, they wake up early in the morning leaving their children behind. It's a challenge to get them so that we can mobilize them," said Pacifique Ishimwe, the Vice Mayor in Charge of Social Affairs in Rubavu.

Some parents from the area said that the issue is not lack of food, but poor mindset.

"We have a lot of food, but the main problem for stunting in children is [about] mindset. There are parents who do not take enough time for their children; some don't take time to prepare a balanced diet." said David Ngendahimana, a teacher.

"Most people think feeding is about satisfaction, they do not care about a balanced diet. It is a matter of mindset." said Ange Umulisa, a mother of three and resident of Rugerero Sector in Rubavu said.