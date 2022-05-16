Rwanda: Minister Biruta in Saudi Arabia to Bolster Bilateral Ties

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta, on May 15, met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, to discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties between both countries.

On the margins of Biruta's official visit to the Gulf Kingdom, he had a conversation with Rwandan students currently studying in Saudi Arabia. Over 94 students study in different universities on Saudi Government scholarship.

In June 2021, Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Kattan, was in Rwanda to cement bilateral relations between the two countries as well.

Rwanda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed good cooperation in areas of health, education, energy and infrastructure development.

Other areas of shared business opportunities exist in technology, financial sector, tourism development, trade and investment among others.

Biruta also visited Al-Masmak Museum which tells the story of King Abd al-Aziz and the beginning of the modern-day Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.