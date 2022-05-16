Rwanda: Will Gorilla, Etoile Survive Relegation?

The battle for survival has become intense with just three games to the end of the 2021/22 Rwanda premier league season.

Just as the race at the top of the table has become tight with APR and Kiyovu's quest to win the title set to go down the wire, the relegation battle also remains the same.

Gicumbi are at the bottom of the table and it is evident that they are on their way back to the first division. Now, the points are so close that four teams namely Etoile, Rutsiro, Gorilla and Gasogi are not safe as any of them can be relegated.

It was very intriguing over the weekend as two of the relegation threatened teams namely Gorilla FC and Etoile de l'est pulled off major surprises with emphatic wins.

At the Bugesera stadium in Nyamata, Gorilla FC who have been very unpredictable gave Bugesera FC a 4-1 mauling to move to 29 points whereas Etoile also walloped Espoir 3-0 in Ngoma.

Few weeks ago, Gorilla were rooted in the relegation zone but they have been able to lift themselves and are gradually moving up the league log.

On Saturday, Gorilla played without one of their best players Ikenna Duru who was on suspension due to accumulated cards but still managed to demolish Bugesera in their own backyard.

Gorilla have produced sterling performances this season including the 1-1 draw with Rayon Sports when they were at the bottom of the table and the masterclass against Bugesera is evident that they can stay in the league if they remain consistent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Their three remaining games are against title chasers APR FC, fellow relegation battling side Etoile in Ngoma and Espoir FC. Those remaining games on paper are dicey as Gorilla may not survive against APR and in Ngoma against Etoile but can beat Espoir in Kigali.

Elsewhere, Etoile on the other hand have been very strong at home this season and on Saturday they were ruthless again at the Ngoma stadium with a 3-0 humiliation of Espoir.

The striking line of Etoile has been brilliant so far this season as Nigerian import Samuel Nwosu Chukwudi scored again on Saturday to take his tally to 13 goals.

If Etoile's defence had been as efficient as their attacking players, they would have perhaps at least been positioned in the top half of the league table.

For a relegation threatened team to have three forwards netting over 20 league goals this season is commendable. Their Liberian star Stanley Whitfield banged in a brace against Espoir over the weekend as he inspired his team to victory.

Etoile have a daunting task ahead of them just as their counterparts Gorilla. They face title aspirants Kiyovu Sports in Kigali before welcoming fellow strugglers Gorilla FC to Ngoma and end the season with a trip back to the nation's capital to battle AS Kigali.

The newly promoted side may record defeats against Kiyovu and AS Kigali but one game they must win is against Gorilla and pray that other results within the relegation range goes in their favor.