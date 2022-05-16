Rwanda: Kiyovu Fans Dream of First League Title in 29 Years

Kiyovu SC fans have started hoping that their club can finally lift the Rwanda premier league title after beating title rivals APR FC on Saturday at Kigali stadium.

Nyamirambo turned to green when thousands of Kiyovu supporters crowded the streets from the stadium to Biryogo, a Kigali suburb singing songs of victory as a win over the army side kept the club's hopes of winning their first league title in 29 years alive.

Abedi Bigirimana gave the Green Baggies the lead through a spot kick after 18 minutes before striker Emmanuel Okwi, who arguably put in a man-of-the-match performance, added the second goal through a well-taken free-kick after 29 minutes.

Ombolenga Fitina scored a consolation goal which was not enough for the army side but kept them at the top of the table on goal difference.

With the victory, Kiyovu and APR are tied at 60 points, but the latter remain top of the table with a one goal difference.

"This is the result we've been waiting for. We knew a defeat would cost us the title but, with the victory, we kept dreaming. If you want to win the title, you must beat the best and this is what we did," said Canisius Habimana, a diehard supporter of Kiyovu.

As things stand, however, Kiyovu fans are convinced a win was all that mattered and are confident their side can outscore APR and finish the league campaign with better goal difference and win the title.

"It [the title] is ours to lose. We have a good team which has been too tough for any of Rwanda's elite clubs to beat and I trust the team to do all it takes to win all the remaining three games and score as many goals as possible. They can end this journey victorious, and we are behind them throughout this race," said Pappy Mugisha, another supporter of the Mumena-based.

Kiyovu host Etoile de l' Est on May 23 before traveling to Rusizi to take on Espoir.

They will conclude the league campaign against Marine on May 29 at Kigali stadium.

Meanwhile APR, will be play the remaining fixtures on the same dates as Kiyovu, and have a tough test to beat two of Rwanda's elite clubs in AS Kigali and Police if they are to be crowned league champions for the third time in a row.

It's Francis Haringingo's side who, on paper, have easier fixtures compared to APR's and the fans believe the players are ready to fight for him and win the title.

"Okwi and Ebedi (Bigirimana) have been in fine form throughout the campaign. They made the difference against APR and look hungrier to do the same for the remainder of the season. They know what winning this league title means for us, fans, and the club at large," an excited Lea Mukahirwa said after the match.

Mukahirwa, however, claimed that the match-fixing and corruption that has been reported in local football remains her only concern that could cost her team the title in case similar cases are reported in the remaining fixtures and calls for hefty fines against any team attempting to get involved in such cases.

This team can go on and win the title unless the match-fixing cases that have been reported over the course continue to persist. Ferwafa should be monitoring these cases for Rwandan football to be fair for all. Otherwise the title is ours to lose," she said.