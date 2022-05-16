Rwanda: Peace Cup - Police Will Perform Better in Second Leg, Says Usengimana

Striker Danny Usengimana is very confident that Police FC will turn the tables against AS Kigali on May 18 as they seek to fight back from a first-leg loss to claim a place in the final.

Hussein Tchabalala Shaban's solitary goal separates the teams ahead of their meeting at Kigali stadium as Police aim to lift the trophy they won in 2015.

But Francis Nuttall Elliot's side will need to put in an improved performance after a disappointing showing in the first leg, from which they were fortunate to escape with a narrow defeat.

"Even though we lost the first leg 1-0 we still have a chance and what you saw in the first leg and what you guys will see in the second leg will be two different things, I'm very sure of that. Of course, we need to score at least two goals to win this game and reach the final," Usengimana said.

The winner of the competition will represent Rwanda in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

AS Kigali won the Peace Cup in 2018/19 after beating Kiyovu 2-1.