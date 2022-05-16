Rwanda: Peace Cup - Police Will Perform Better in Second Leg, Says Usengimana

15 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Striker Danny Usengimana is very confident that Police FC will turn the tables against AS Kigali on May 18 as they seek to fight back from a first-leg loss to claim a place in the final.

Hussein Tchabalala Shaban's solitary goal separates the teams ahead of their meeting at Kigali stadium as Police aim to lift the trophy they won in 2015.

But Francis Nuttall Elliot's side will need to put in an improved performance after a disappointing showing in the first leg, from which they were fortunate to escape with a narrow defeat.

"Even though we lost the first leg 1-0 we still have a chance and what you saw in the first leg and what you guys will see in the second leg will be two different things, I'm very sure of that. Of course, we need to score at least two goals to win this game and reach the final," Usengimana said.

The winner of the competition will represent Rwanda in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

AS Kigali won the Peace Cup in 2018/19 after beating Kiyovu 2-1.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X