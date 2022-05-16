Tanzania: Majaliwa to Grace Symposium On Nyerere's 100th Birthday

PRIME Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa is today expected to grace a symposium on commemoration of 100 years of the Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

The symposium organised by the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Institute aims at showcasing the late president leadership values, mission, vision and contribution to the national development.

The symposium that will run alongside official launching of the institute intends to provide the current and future generations the values and contributions of the founding father to the nation.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday Chairman of the Symposium Organising Committee, Mr Peter Mavunde who is also the institute chairman for Dodoma said; "all is well for tomorrow's (today's) event.

A number of presenters including Professor Anna Tibaijuka, Professor Palamagamba Kabudi and Professor David Mwamfupe are lined up to present a number of topics on Mwalimu Nyerere's ideas and philosophies.

The symposium will be preceded by procession from Nyerere Square Grounds to Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre where the symposium will be held.

He said they will share the philosophies of unity, peace, human equality, socialism and self reliance among others to a number of cadres and groups in the communities including primary and secondary schools as well as higher learning institutions.

"We want our generation to understand the need to be patriotic to the nation by emulating Mwalimu Nyerere core values to villages, wards, local government, district and regions" said Mr Mavunde.

Deputy Secretary of the Institute, Ms Neema Mkwachu said it has come to their attention that most of the current and future generations are likely to miss the knowledge of Mwalimu Nyerere's philosophies thus fail to stand by them.

She said they have started to form Mwalimu Nyerere patriotism clubs in schools and higher learning institutions, among other strategies.