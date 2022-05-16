Tanzania: Citizens Affected By LNG Project Earn 5.7bn/

THE government has already released a total of 5.7bn/- to compensate more than 640 Lindi residents who will be affected by the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project.

This was stated by the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA)'s geologist Fortunatus Kidayi while briefing on the status of the project at the regulator's pavilion at the Fifth Exhibition of Funds and Economic Empowerment Programmes taking place in Morogoro region.

The geologist said PURA was committed in overseeing the upcoming liquefied USD 30 billion project which is expected to boost the country's economic development. He explained that one of the responsibilities of PURA in accordance with the Petroleum Act of 2015 is to oversee the LNG project.

The project's goal is to harvest natural gas discovered in the deep sea in Tanzania for domestic use and exports.

"This project is worth around USD 30 billion and is expected to be implemented in Likong'o area in Lindi region and PURA has continued to strengthen itself practically including continuing to build the capacity of its staff in the LNG area," said Mr Kidayi.

He insisted that the regulator was committed to ensuring that Tanzanians get the opportunity to participate in the LNG project through employment and service delivery throughout its implementation.

"In achieving this, PURA in collaboration with Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has developed a Common Qualification System (CQS) that will contain a database of Tanzanian service providers and professionals, including those who studied oil and gas courses and the system is already working," he noted.

He added that: "the LNG project is expected to bring many opportunities in the country including more than 6,000 job opportunities."

Discussion between the government and stakeholders taking part in the project was still underway, according to the PURA official.

Lindi Regional Commissioner, Ms ZainabTelack commended PURA for throwing weight behind the engagement of locals in the petroleum upstream value chain, saying that Lindi citizens were eagerly awaiting for the project to start as she expressed her optimism that indigenous will be given priority to take part in the strategic project.