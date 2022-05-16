Tanzania: Pura Expresses Its Preparedness to Oversee LNG Project

THE Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) is fully prepared to oversee the upcoming Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project that is expected to contribute highly to the country's economic development.

The project that is worth 30 billion US dollars will be implemented at the Likong'o village in Lindi region and is expected to bring a number of opportunities, including creation of over 6,000 employment opportunities.

This was stated by Geologist Fortunatus Kidayi while briefing the Lindi Regional Commissioner, Ms ZainabTelack who visited the PURA pavilion at the Fifth Exhibition of Funds and Economic Empowerment Programmes taking place in Morogoro region.

He said, overseeing the LNG project is one of the key responsibilities that PURA is implementing in accordance with the Petroleum Act of 2015. This project aims to harvest natural gas discovered in the deep sea in Tanzania for domestic use and exports.

"This project is worth around 30 billion US dollars and is expected to be implemented in the Likong'o area in the Lindi region. PURA has continued to strengthen itself practically including continuing to build the capacity of its staff in the LNG area," he said.

He went on to explain PURA's commitment to ensure Tanzanians are fully in the LNG project through employment and service delivery throughout its implementation.

"In achieving this, PURA in collaboration with Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (EWURA) have developed a Common Qualification System (CQS) which will contain database of Tanzanian service providers and professionals, including those who studied oil and gas courses and that the system is already working," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that "the LNG project is expected to bring many opportunities in the country, including more than 6,000 jobs and opportunities to sell goods and services during the implementation of the project.

To ensure smooth execution of the project, the government has issued 5.7bn/- compensation to over 640 villagers who will vacate their premises to pave the way for the project.

"Currently, the government is in negotiations with companies that will implement the LNG project and upon completion, the project will kick off immediately," he said.

For her part, Ms Telack commended PURA for the commitment to ensure local content is maintained in execution of the project and the allied petroleum upstream activities.

"Residents of Lindi region are eagerly awaiting the start of the project that is beneficial for the country's economy, I'm confident that local residents will be given priority during implementation," she said.