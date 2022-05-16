Mauritius: Networking Dinner Reinforces Mauritian-Egyptian Ties in the Education Sector

press release

In the context of the Alumni of Egyptian Universities and Egyptian Training programme, a networking dinner to celebrate the Egyptian-Mauritian Friendship Group was held, last evening, in Ebène. The event, jointly organised by the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Friends of Egyptian Association in Mauritius, aimed at opening new avenues of cooperation in the education sector.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun; the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr (Mrs) Alya'a Samir Borhan, and other personalities were present.

In his address, President Roopun expressed gratitude to the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt for its continuous support to the Mauritian Government throughout the last five decades. He underlined that the profound bilateral relationship has been instrumental in the economic development of Mauritius.

The Arab Republic of Egypt, he pointed out has offered a wide range of scholarships in several domains which include science, audiovisual, engineering and agro-industry. He also emphasised the need to explore new areas in the education sector and in the fields of high-tech, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, research and innovation for the progress of the country.

President Roopun said that the setting up of the Friends of Egypt Group will no doubt contribute to promoting cooperation, deepening understanding between the two nations as well as open new bilateral avenues for the betterment and mutual benefit of both peoples.

For her part, the Ambassador recalled that the diplomatic relations between the two countries date since 1972 and that the diplomatic ties have strengthened over time.

She stressed on the importance of education for the intellectual and social development of the individual while highlighting that the Arab Republic of Egypt has offered over 135 training programmes to Mauritius from 2014 to 2021 in different fields namely aquaculture, environment conservation and combatting terrorism.

The Ambassador expressed hope that the current situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine crisis will improve and that many more Mauritians will fly to the Arab Republic of Egypt for their studies.