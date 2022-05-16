Tanzania: Royal Tour Earns Tz International Mileage

A TOTAL of 540 million people have so far viewed various interviews of President Samia Suluhu Hassan which she held with international media during her recent tour of the United States (US) to officiate the Tanzania Royal tour film.

The number is apart from one billion people who are the targeted audience for the documentary that aimed at marketing Tanzania's tourism sector as well as business and investment opportunities.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports Dr Hassan Abbasi said yesterday that the government also wants the film to reach 200 million US nationals who hold a lion's share in the number of international tourists coming to Tanzania.

He said some of the media houses that interviewed President Samia include the New York Times, New Yorker magazine, CBS TV and radio, Travel weekly magazine and Essence Magazine.

Dr Abbasi was speaking during an online meeting held to discuss achievements of the Royal Tour documentary with its recent launch in the US and Tanzania.

He said apart from the film itself, the country is going to benefit highly from the initiative that also gave a platform for President Samia to hold special interviews with popular media houses on business and opportunities available in Tanzania.

"There are multiple benefits that the country is going to receive out of the film," he said.

According to him, during her trip to the US, President Samia had an opportunity to meet with 5 top businessmen in the world who have equally expressed their interest in coming to invest in Tanzania.

A list of business men who met with President Samia includes owners of the world's top hotels, cruise ships, and world class movie theaters.

"Others in the meeting chamber were a leader of the world global tourist's advisor as well as a chairman of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)," noted Dr Abbasi.

He went on to explain that since its official launch, the Royal Tour has so far reached 350 television stations in different countries.

It has also been placed on the Amazon platform that has over 150 million subscribers worldwide as well as Apple that is subscribed by 130 million people.

"By yesterday (Friday), the film was uploaded to the US's Public Broadcasting Services PBS that also shared a link to the trip advisors that connect all tourism stakeholders," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the President also met with 30 Chief Executive Officers of different major companies in the US who have equally developed an interest in coming to invest in Tanzania.

"This tour is going to open business and investment opportunities for the country as many US investors have developed interest in coming," noted the PS who is also the Chairman of the Royal Tour committee.

For his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Prof Godius Kahyarara said there are more inquiries from US investors who want to invest in the country's hospitality industry.

"These are just initial results of the royal tour that is expected to contribute highly to the national economy," said the PS.

According to him, there are also other local investors, including the National Social Service Fund NSSF that has developed an interest in investing in two five star hotels in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam regions respectively.

Today, the film will be viewed in Dodoma at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Center (JKCC) in an event that will be graced by Vice President Dr Phillip Mpango.

This comes after the official launch in the country that was done in Arusha, Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam.