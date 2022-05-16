Tanzania: Yanga Keen to End Winless Run

YOUNG Africans are keen to shrug off the winless demon today when they face Dodoma Jiji in their Premier League fixture at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

The league's top riders have not won in their three recent matches, all ending in a barren draw.

The game is rescheduled to kickoff at 4:00pm from the initial 7:00pm, according to a statement issued yesterday by Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) recently.

Yanga who are 8-point superior to their closest challengers and traditional rivals Simba, have lately seen their title chase being slowed down after going three games without a win dropping six points in the process.

This helped to give their closest pursuers Simba a breathing space as they excelled to win two of their three fixtures retrieving their hopes to retain the league throne for the fifth time in a row.

On the other hand, Dodoma Jiji are also keen to produce a win after being held to a barren draw in their last match against Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

The stalemate saw them glued to the eighth place on the table with 28 points after playing 23 matches as such; they are too keen to collect maximum points at the end of 90 minutes.

Playing at home will surely give the hosts an upper hand to win as they are aware that accommodating eighth place on the log is not a comfortable place meaning that any drop of important points will see them climbing down on the ladder.

At a pre-match briefing yesterday, Yanga Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi said they have had ample preparations for the game and they need to win in order to restore confidence to the players and fans at large.

"We are going to face a good team which plays open football and that is the type of matches we like other than facing a team that prefers to sit at the back throughout the game," he said.

Elsewhere today, Mbeya City will be at their Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya welcoming Polisi Tanzania in another entertaining match of the day worth to watch.

After upsetting Azam 2-1 at the same venue, Mbeya City will be targeting to record another remarkable win and if they manage it, they will leapfrog Azam to grab the third slot.

Another interesting match will be staged at Manungu Complex in Morogoro where Mtibwa Sugar have a test to pass against Coastal Union, with each team battling to earn victory.

Both sides are tied on 27 points after playing 23 games and have been separated by goal average which in this case favours Mtibwa Sugar who are 10th while Coastal Union are placed 11th.