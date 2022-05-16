Tanzania: Women League - Alliance Girls Sink Baobab Queens

MWANZA-based Alliance Girls laboured to register their eighth win of the season after seeing off Baobab Queens with a 2-1 victory in their Women Premier League match at Nyamagana Stadium on Friday.

Speaking after the match, Alliance Girls coach Sultan Juma said his team played well and managed to win the match to claim the maximum points.

"Our opponents were too strong, but we played very well and dominated the game right from the first half," he said.

He said the league is difficult because each team is well equipped with competitive and talented players.

Sultan, the former Alliance B team coach, said his team now targets to win their remaining matches though they can't make them win the championship.

"We lost two of our Premier League games to TSC Queens and Fountain Gate but my players did not give up, we fought back and we were able to win this time against Baobab Queens," he said.

He said his players were following the instructions from the technical bench and that helped their team to get good results.

Juma said the league has been very tough as each team is gearing up for victory.

He called upon the team's supporters in Mwanza to continue supporting them in all their home and away matches. Alliance girls are placed sixth with 28 points.

They have netted 25 and conceded 24 goals.

They have won eight, lost eight and drawn two matches.

On his side Baobab Queens head coach Juma Maulid said his team played below standard and committed too many mistakes.

Baobab Queens are placed fifth with 32 points from 20-game outings.

The team has won ten, drawn two and lost eight matches. Baobab Queens have netted 52 and conceded 31 goals.

Alliance Girls' next two matches will be against Ilala Queens on Tuesday and Yanga Princess on Friday. Both matches will be played at Nyamagana.