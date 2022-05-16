Rwanda: PSG Academy World Cup - Rwanda to Face France in Group Stage

PSG Academy Rwanda has been drawn against France at the 2022 PSG Academy World Cup in the boys' U-13 category.

France will host the competition from May 20 to 25, and it will mark Rwanda's maiden appearance following the inauguration of the French club's first football academy in the country last November.

The 6th edition of the annual tournament is expected to attract PSG academies from ten countries. About 400 youngsters, under 38 teams, will take part in the juvenile tourney.

Rwanda will be represented in the U-11 and U-13 boys' categories, but most other academies will also field girls' teams under the same age brackets.

The draw ceremony for the competition was held at Parc des Princes, the PSG stadium, on Thursday.

PSG Academy Rwanda groups:

U-11 category (Group C): Rwanda, Qatar, Korea, USA West

U-13 category (Group E): Rwanda, Qatar, USA West, Korea and hosts France