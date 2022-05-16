Uganda: KCCA Warns Residents Against Theft of Construction Materials

The state minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye has warned residents of Lubaga division against theft of construction materials and fuel, saying it would lead to delays in the completion of the project and shoddy work.

The minister made the remarks as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) launched road reconstruction works in Lubaga division aimed at improving the state of Lubiri Ring and Nabulagala roads to facilitate free and smooth flow of traffic.

Kyofatogabye challenged the contractors to deliver quality work.

"We expect timely implementation of this project and it must be quality work," Kyofatogabye said.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago warned contractors against doing shoddy work, saying they expect them to comply with the required standards.

"We don't expect shoddy work from you. Why can't you construct a road that lasts 50 years?" Lukwago asked.

The KCCA executive director, Dorothy Kisaka,commended the central government for funding road infrastructure improvements in the city.

She said the construction works are expected to be completed in the next eight months for Lubiri Ring Road and six months for Nabulagala road.

"I urge you [contractors] to fast track this work. One of the most annoying things in Kampala is delay of projects and services. Hasten the works so that there is value for money and citizens benefit," Kisaka said.

Kisaka also informed the people of Lubaga of other road developments that will be coming soon under the African Development Bank (AfDB) funded Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation project.

With a total length of 3.5km Lubiri Ring Road will cost Shs 11.7 billion while Nabulagala of 1.6km length will cost Shs 8.9 billion.

Abubaker Technical Services and Sterling Civil Engineering Limited have been contracted to work on the two roads respectively.