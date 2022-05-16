Tanzania: Use Innovations to Boost Agriculture, Stakeholders Advice Govt

INNOVATION stakeholders in the country have implored the Ministry of Agriculture to use various innovations and technologies to boost agricultural production and the quality of products.

The government has already revealed its effort to boost the agricultural sector by outlining its plan to invest up to 1.2 tri/- annually to reach its target of more than 50 per cent increase in irrigated land over the next ten years, a key pillar of the agricultural transformation.

An innovator who has invented a drone for spraying pesticides from the College of Information and Communication Technologies (CoICT)-University of Dar es Saalm, Ms Tukupala Mwalyolo called on the ministry to make use of various innovations and technology in order to boost the country's economy through the agriculture sector.

The sector is growing at an annual average of 5.1 per cent, accounting for an average of 27.7 per cent of the GDP.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam this week at the end of a three-day innovation week exhibition, Ms Tukapala asked farmers within the country to adopt modern way of spraying pesticides on their farms by using drones for their safety and save time since it can spray huge areas within a very short time.

"This technology will not only save time and protect the health of the farmers but also it will reduce the number of manpower during pesticide spraying and hence increase production," the upcoming female innovator said.

For her part, the innovation officer and female drone pilot from Open Map Development Tanzania, Ms Digna Gasper called on young girls in Tanzania to be involved in science, technology and innovation issues since there is a small number of women than men.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Young girls, let us sit down, fight and work hard as much as we can, to prove to the society since the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has provided a room for women to hold various posts in government," the female drone pilot said.

She also thanked the government for support to the young innovators in the country through its institutions, while advising drone users to adhere to rules and regulations set by authorities in their activities.

On the other hand, the Director-General of Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), Dr Amos Nungu has pledged to continue making it a permanent national agenda every year so that it can be more productive as this year's theme stated "innovation for sustainable development".

"The implementation of this agenda was the directive of the Prime Minister which was issued last year when he was the chief guest during the innovation week, where he directed that it should be a permanent national agenda every year" Dr Nungu added

Moreover, Dr Nungu invited innovation stakeholders, investors and other development partners in the country to participate in the national innovation week which is expected to culminate on May 16 to 20 in Dodoma.