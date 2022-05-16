Rwanda: 'Prince Kid's' Bail Hearing Heard in Camera

Kicukiro Primary Court on Friday, May 13, ruled to conduct the pre-trial hearing of Dieudonné Ishimwe commonly known as 'Prince Kid' in camera (closed to the public).

The CEO of Rwanda Inspirational Backup, the company that organized the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant is pinned on three charges which are rape, soliciting or offering sexual favours, and harassment.

Ishimwe appeared before the court for the second time on Friday, May 13, having been adjourned early this week after the defence lawyer asked court for more time to go through the indictment.

The case was called for mention at around 9:30 am and the suspect was accompanied by his lawyer.

The prosecution immediately requested to hold the session in camera to protect the victims and witnesses.

However, Ishimwe and his lawyer were against the request arguing that the public has the right to know what happened adding that since the beginning of his case, everything was in public.

In addition, Ishimwe added that he has the right to a public trial, among other reasons.

After listening to both sides, the presiding judge resolved to proceed with the session in camera arguing that the dossier includes the elements that can endanger public morals.

Ishimwe appeared before the court for the first time on May 11 when the trial was postponed to give his lawyer access to the indictment from the electronic case management system.

He was arrested on April 26 over charges related to sexual abuse towards contestants of the beauty pageant on various occasions.

Ishimwe started organizing Miss Rwanda in 2014 through his company, which has seen the annual event become one of the most popular in the country.

However, recently the government dismissed his company from organizing the annual beauty pageant, following several allegations of misconduct and abuse towards contestants.