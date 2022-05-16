Africa: Emefiele Gets Forbes Best of Africa Lifetime Achievement Award

Forbes New York has honoured the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, with the Forbes Best of Africa Lifetime Achievement Award.

In its letter of award to Emefiele and signed by the President, Customs Solutions Media for Forbes Media, Mr Mark Furlong, Forbes disclosed that it decided to honour the CBN governor on the grounds of his remarkable performance and pace-setting achievements at the apex bank.

Forbes in partnership with Foreign Investment Network, FIN, also issued Emefiele with its certificate of distinction.

It added that Emefiele has been able to regulate Nigerian banks and introduced far reaching measures to stabilize the economy in spite of global economic challenges.

The letter reads in part, " It is with great pleasure that Forbes Media and the creators of Forbes Best of Africa wish to inform you that you have been nominated for the Forbes Best of Africa Life Time Achievement Award.

"Many here at Forbes have followed your banking career with keen interest over the past 29 years, including the sterling and pacesetting achievements that marked your tenure as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at Zenith Bank PLC, one of Nigeria's largest banks.

"It therefore comes as no surprise that you have brought the same 'can-do' spirit to your job as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Although you took over at the CBN in 2014 when the economy was already in the doldrums, the naira weak, oil price falling and Nigeria's foreign reserves at a very low ebb, three years later you have recorded appreciable progress in salvaging the economic fortunes of your country.

"In keeping with your vision to "... create a people-centered Central Bank by delivering price and financial system stability and promoting sustainable economic development," beyond introducing a centralized biometric system of customer identification, which policy move succeeded substantially in reducing identity theft and impersonation and has assisted in fighting corruption in Nigeria; you have done a lot to restore the independence of the CBN as a policy-making institution, free from political interference.

"You have also spear-headed efforts at the CBN to establish a fair and equitable exchange rate for the naira against major international currencies, devoid of manipulation by commercial banks and other players in the foreign exchange market.

"For these and other landmark achievements which you have recorded throughout your enviable banking career, your nomination for the prestigious Forbes Best of Africa Life Time Achievement Award has been approved by our Awards Committee."