Tanzania: President Samia Congratulates Newly Elected UAE Leader

14 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for being elected as third President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sheikh Zayed, famously known as MBZ, became the ruler of Abu Dhabi 13th May 2022 following the demise of Sheikh Khalifa and a day after (14th May 2022; he was endorsed as the President of UAE.

Using her verified Twitter handle @SuluhuSamia, President Samia assured the newly elected leader of continued cooperation with the UAE.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Tanzania, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sheikh

@MohamedbinZayed for being elected as Third President of UAE. Rest assured of our continued cooperation with the UAE," President Samia said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X