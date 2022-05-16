Tanzania: President Samia Congratulates Newly Elected UAE Leader

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for being elected as third President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sheikh Zayed, famously known as MBZ, became the ruler of Abu Dhabi 13th May 2022 following the demise of Sheikh Khalifa and a day after (14th May 2022; he was endorsed as the President of UAE.

Using her verified Twitter handle @SuluhuSamia, President Samia assured the newly elected leader of continued cooperation with the UAE.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Tanzania, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sheikh

@MohamedbinZayed for being elected as Third President of UAE. Rest assured of our continued cooperation with the UAE," President Samia said.