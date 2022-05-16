Africa: Title Holders Ghana Crash Out of WAFU B U20 Championship, Burkina Advance

Title holders Ghana crashed out at the group stage of the WAFU B U20 Championship on Saturday when they were defeated 2-1 by Burkina Faso.

The Baby Stallions scored late in the game at the Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niger to finish second in the three-team Group B and advance to the semi-finals.

Captain Abdel Rachid Zagre was the hero for the Burkinabes as he scored in the 93rd minute to seal victory for his side in Niamey.

The win means Burkina Faso finish second in the group as Nigeria top the standings after following their earlier 2-0 win over Ghana.

The Black Satellites failed to find the much-needed victory needed to be able to advance from the three-team Group B of the tournament in Niger.

They met a highly determined Burkina side as the Baby Stallions broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Moussa Ky powerfully headed in tormentor Yacouba Konate cross.

Konate, who had been a torn in the flesh of the Black Satellites, dribbled his marker twice before sending in a low cross for Ky to dive to head in for the opener.

The Ghanaians responded to the Burkinabe threat by taking off left-back Emmanuel Agyei, replacing him with midfielder Alex Safo.

The substitution instantly paid off as the substitute Sarfo restored parity for the Black Satellites with a perfectly timed shot from the edge of the box to the bottom corner just before the referee blew his whistle for halt-time.

The two sides returned from the break searching for the winner and it was Zagre who struck late in the game to ensure holders Ghana crash out of the tournament without winning a match.

Burkina Faso will now advance to the semi-final to face Group A winners Benin on Tuesday.

The winners of the two semi-final matches will qualify to represent the WAFU B at the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Egypt will host the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations and all four semi finalists from the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup will be played in Indonesia.