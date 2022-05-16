Eritrea: Message of Congratulation

President Isaias Afwerki sent a message of congratulation to Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today, 14 May, for his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.

In his message, President Isaias Afwerki wished good health to Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and peace and prosperity to the people of the United Arab Emirates.

President Isaias also underlined his conviction that the solid and brotherly ties between Eritrea and the United Arab Emirates will be strengthened in the period ahead