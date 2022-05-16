Eritrea: Message of Congratulation

14 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

President Isaias Afwerki sent a message of congratulation to Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today, 14 May, for his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.

In his message, President Isaias Afwerki wished good health to Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and peace and prosperity to the people of the United Arab Emirates.

President Isaias also underlined his conviction that the solid and brotherly ties between Eritrea and the United Arab Emirates will be strengthened in the period ahead

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X