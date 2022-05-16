Zimbabwe: Manica Held By 10-Man Black Rhinos

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

MANICA Diamonds' coach Johanisi Nhumwa is probably the only person in the Gem Boys camp who did not see anything wrong in collecting a single point against a 10-man Black Rhinos while playing at home in this dull goalless Castle Lager Premiership football stalemate at Sakubva yesterday.

Least expected of a coach who not so long ago made public his desire to be part of the championship chasing pack, Nhumwa still saw value in the point gained and paid a blind eye to the two points dropped.

That he played almost the entire second half of the match with numerical advantage on the pitch, let alone before the home crowd, is not enough for Nhumwa to see how his campaign is going off the rails.

"I can say it is a fair result for us. That point gained is important because it will push us back to where we were on the table," said Nhumwa, whose "Dutch Mentor" monicker is not reflecting on his tactics, rather parading lack of any, on the field of play.

Instead, Nhumwa blamed the visitors for employing delaying tactics throughout the match.

"It is always a challenge to play against a team that does not want to play football. These people came with the plan to delay action. It is like we played 60 out of 90 minutes," said Nhumwa.

Such is the high level of mediocrity in the Manica Diamonds technical department that virtually no counter plan was put in place in the face of the visitors delaying tactics while the hosts played with a one-man advantage for a massive 41 minutes of regulation time plus six minutes of added time.

Even when Rhinos defender Blessed Mbavarira was sent for an early shower by referee Edward Mucharambei for a clumsy challenge on goal-bound Nyasha Chintuli on the edge of the box in the 51st minute, technically superior Rhinos actually dominated the second half.

The dull encounter began with both teams occasionally exchanging raids.

Thirteen minutes into the match, a long ball from Liberty Chakoroma landed on evergreen right back Lawrence Masibera who laid a low cross but flat-footed Lloyd Katongomara fumbled the scoring opportunity for the hosts.

There was nothing much to write home about in the first half as it was almost a 50-50 affair with evergreen Masibera displaying some flashes of brilliance.

Dimunitive yet nimble-footed Black Rhinos winger Keith Madera was also exciting on the right wing but his striking partners of ageing Tawanda Nyamandwe and Eli Ilunga were a big let down.

The introduction of Manica Diamonds league top goal scorer aspirant Nyasha Chintuli in the 48th minute caused all sorts of problems for the visitors rearguard.

No wonder Mbavarira's desperate challenge on Chintuli earned him marching orders in the 51st minute. From the resultant free-kick, former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum attacking midfielder Ticha Mabvura placed his effort a few inches above the crossbar.

Chintuli's first touch of the match almost provided the hosts with the opener when he got to the end of a beautiful cross but his header went wife of target.

As the match progressed in the second half, both teams seemed to have congested the midfield and a few clear cut chances were created.

In a post match interviews, Rhinos coach Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa praised his team for managing to hold on with a man less on the field of play.

"I think we did very well. We managed to create more scoring opportunities even after we had one of our players red carded. We could have easily buried them with a little bit of lucky. The boys really did well to hold on and match our opponents," said Maruwa.

The absence Ashward Phiri and Gracious Mleya, who were serving one-match suspensions after accruing three yellow cards, were not a factor to the Black Rhinos coach.

"Yes, the two (Mleya and Phiri) are part of the team but remember we register 30 players and those selected on a particular day must deliver. I am happy they delivered," said Maruwa.

His opposite number Nhumwa defended the result, saying Manica Diamonds is a smaller team than most of their opponents.

"We really cannot be harsh on ourselves because of you look at it Manjca Diamomds is a small team, smaller than Black Rhinos or even Ngezi Platinum who we will be playing against next weekend. So we are on track and will certainly achieve what we want to," said Nhumwa.

Teams

Manica Diamonds: Jorum Muchambo; Brian Chikwenya (86th minute); Liberty Chakoroma; Eriya Mafirenyika; Temba Ndlovu; Lawrence Masibera; Charles Teguru (Nyasha Chintuli, 48th minute); Pasca Manhanga; Tichaona Mabvura (Farai Mugumwa, 71st minute); Talent Chamboko; Lloyd Katongomara (Lucky Vundla, 86th minute).

Black Rhinos: Blessing Mwandimutsira; Farai Banda; Blessed Mbavarira; Gareth Madhake; Peace Makaha; Collen Kwaramba; Joe Nyabinde; Allen Gahadzikwa; Keith Madera (Philip Gweva, 86th minute) ; Eli Ilunga; Tawanda Nyamandwe.