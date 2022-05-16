Sierra Leone: Sexual Penetration - Accused Discharged for Wants of Evidence

13 May 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens of the Freetown High Court yesterday discharged one Christopher Wuseni because the prosecution failed to produce witness(s) to testify in the matter.

The accused was before the High Court for the offence of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No 12 of 2012.

The State prosecutor, J. B. Kamara, had alleged that the accused on 28th December, 2018, in Freetown, Western Area of Sierra Leone, sexually penetrated a 16-year-old child.

Earlier, defense counsel, M. Karimu, applied that the accused be put on bail, but the judge said he should have applied for the matter to be discharged.

The lawyer told the court that the matter has taken too long and that the state hasn't produce any witness in the matter.

"Because the state has failed to proceed with the matter, I therefore discharge the matter for wants of prosecution," he said

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X