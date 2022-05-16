Sierra Leone: SIFA Opens Book of Condolence for Late 'Junior Tumbu'

Sierra Leone Football Association has opened a book of condolence at the Football Association's Secretariat, Kingtom, for the football family and fans to pay their respect to former Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars captain and legend, Lamin 'Junior Tumbu' Conteh.

The much-loved retired Sierra Leone football hero died at the Kenema Government Hospital on Thursday May 5, 2022, at aged 45 and as part of the Football Association's continued respect to the former skipper, a short prayer ceremony was held before the signing of the condolence book was done.

In his tribute message, the SLFA Vice President Harold Nat-Johnson said the late Conteh was a great player on and off the pitch because of his human relationship, adding that the late man was one of the few players, who never turned-down the call-up to play for the Sierra Leone national team.

Amadiu Karim, Leone Stars assistant coach and former teammate of 'Junior Tumbu' said the legend was considered as the Maradona of Sierra Leone football adding that he has never met or played with any other player of his type.

Former Leone Stars attacking midfielder represented Sierra Leone at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and helped the team qualify for the AFCON two years later in South Africa. Conteh was part of the Leone Stars technical support squad during the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon.

He played for different international clubs in Europe including Beerschot VAC, SV Meppen, Boavista, Varzim, Al-Wahda, Fujairah Club, Perlis FA, Pelita Jaya, Negeri Sembilan FA, and Chanthaburi F.C.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Super Eagles line up Mexico and Ecuador friendlies before Leone Stars clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Mexico and Ecuador in an international friendlies scheduled for the U.S. few days before their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers opener against Sierra Leone in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Eagles First Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has already called-up 30 players, including eight home-based professionals, after the list was released on Tuesday by the Communications Department of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Foreign-based duo Odion Ighalo and Kelechi Iheanacho were both left out for the upcoming international friendlies, however, team captain Ahmed Musa, as well as forward Moses Simon was named in the squad.

The Super Eagles will clash with CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, the State of Texas on May 28.

They will then head to New Jersey to tackle Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on June 2.

NAN reports that only 25 of the 30 players will make the final list for the tour, which is preparatory for June's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

The qualifiers are against Sierra Leone in Abuja (June 9) and São Tomé & Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco (June 13).