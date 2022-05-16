Eritrea: Message of Condolence

13 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki on behalf of the people and Government of Eritrea sent a message of condolence on the passing away of Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan.

In his message to Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President Isaias expressed condolence to the people and Government of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan served as President of the United Arab Emirates from 2004 and passed away due to illness, today, 13 May at the age of 73.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X