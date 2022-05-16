Eritrea: Message of Condolence

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki on behalf of the people and Government of Eritrea sent a message of condolence on the passing away of Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan.

In his message to Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President Isaias expressed condolence to the people and Government of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan served as President of the United Arab Emirates from 2004 and passed away due to illness, today, 13 May at the age of 73.